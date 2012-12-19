Dec 19Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 08
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) JANG JA SAN STJFS Sugar 10/12 ---- ---- 9,025 nil nil 2,975
2) GLORIOUS SAWARA STSHS Cu.Con 18/12 ---- ---- nil 4,811 nil 5,519
3) FRIENDSHIP V STADM R Phos 18/12 ---- ---- nil 2,559 nil 25,641
4) VILA BARGE 4 STRAS R Stone 18/12 ---- ---- 220 nil nil 2,980
5) ARCADIA STBEN R Phos 18/12 ---- ---- nil 31,450 nil 16,900
6) BITTERN STSPS I.Coal 18/12 ---- ---- nil 9,000 nil 46,000
7) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 17/12 ---- ---- nil 44,349 nil 1,110
8) ARIETTA STESS T.Coal 17/12 ---- ---- nil 17,086 nil 37,914
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT CARIBBEAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 8,940 nil 15/12 ---
2) MV MAPLE PEARL SVRAS Ilmenite nil 21,769 nil 16/12 ---
3) MV OEL SHREYAS TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 17/12 ---
4) MV CHENNAI SELVAM SVPOO T.Coal nil 45,678 nil 19/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV MUTHA SUPREME SVAMA GenCargo nil BOTH 2,250 19/12
2) MV ANAKENA SVPSL Machinaries nil 658 nil 19/12
3) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil ---- 19/12
4) MV THANH THUY SVVLR Oil Cake nil 4,800 nil 20/12
5) MV MINO SVRAS Ilmenite 12,500 nil nil 22/12
6) MT GAS TEXIANA SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 23/12
7) MV GLORIOUS SVHRC Logs nil 28,535 nil 24/12
8) MV CH DORIS SVPSL Cu.Con nil 28,796 nil 27/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.