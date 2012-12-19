The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday. Summary Total vessels 18 Vessels working and berthed 08 Vessels waiting 10 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- CSAV LA LIGUA, Tuesday -- KOTA HORMAT, Wednesday -- CHEMBULK SINGAPORE, Tuesday -- AYSAN, Saturday -- NEDLLOYD OCEANIA, Tuesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Kota Harmat, Sunday -- Er Sydney, Monday -- Stolt Groenland, Saturday -- MSC JASMINE, Monday -- OOCL LE HARVE, Monday -- MICHAELA S, Monday -- WAN HAI 510, Monday -- EMIRATES KABIR, Tuesday -- Donau, Monday -- CHEMROUTE SUN, Tuesday -- OEL TRUST, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hanjin Poineer 10/12 ----- RMQC 2) BANJO BRIDGE 17/12 19/12 Containers 3) Csav La Ligua 18/12 19/12 RMQC 4) MSC JASMINE 18/12 19/12 Containers 5) PUCCON 18/12 19/12 Containers 6) Argent Bloom 19/12 19/12 PH. ACID 7) CHEMBULK SINGAPORE 18/12 20/12 A. ACID 8) KOTA HORMAT 19/12 21/12 Containers Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) Sima Sadaf 16/12 Containers 2) Kota Harmat 16/12 Containers 3) Er Sydney 17/12 Containers 4) Stolt Groenland 15/12 But.Acr+Met 5) Ivy Galaxy 16/12 Base Oil 6) MSC JASMINE 17/12 Containers 7) OOCL LE HARVE 17/12 Containers 8) CPO INDIA 17/12 NAPTHA (E) 9) AYSAN 22/12 Containers 10) NEDLLOYD OCEANIA 18/12 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL