The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Wednesday.
Summary Total vessels 18
Vessels working and berthed 08
Vessels waiting 10
Latest Vessels berthed
-- CSAV LA LIGUA, Tuesday
-- KOTA HORMAT, Wednesday
-- CHEMBULK SINGAPORE, Tuesday
-- AYSAN, Saturday
-- NEDLLOYD OCEANIA, Tuesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
-- Kota Harmat, Sunday
-- Er Sydney, Monday
-- Stolt Groenland, Saturday
-- MSC JASMINE, Monday
-- OOCL LE HARVE, Monday
-- MICHAELA S, Monday
-- WAN HAI 510, Monday
-- EMIRATES KABIR, Tuesday
-- Donau, Monday
-- CHEMROUTE SUN, Tuesday
-- OEL TRUST, Monday
VESSELS IN PORT
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
1) Hanjin Poineer 10/12 ----- RMQC
2) BANJO BRIDGE 17/12 19/12 Containers
3) Csav La Ligua 18/12 19/12 RMQC
4) MSC JASMINE 18/12 19/12 Containers
5) PUCCON 18/12 19/12 Containers
6) Argent Bloom 19/12 19/12 PH. ACID
7) CHEMBULK SINGAPORE 18/12 20/12 A. ACID
8) KOTA HORMAT 19/12 21/12 Containers
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
1) Sima Sadaf 16/12 Containers
2) Kota Harmat 16/12 Containers
3) Er Sydney 17/12 Containers
4) Stolt Groenland 15/12 But.Acr+Met
5) Ivy Galaxy 16/12 Base Oil
6) MSC JASMINE 17/12 Containers
7) OOCL LE HARVE 17/12 Containers
8) CPO INDIA 17/12 NAPTHA (E)
9) AYSAN 22/12 Containers
10) NEDLLOYD OCEANIA 18/12 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL