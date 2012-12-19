Dec 19 Shares of Oracle Corp ORCL.O, the world's No. 3 software maker, looked set to open about 3 percent higher on Wednesday after it forecast strong sales for next year, prompting several brokerages to raise their price targets on the stock.

The company's results often set the tone for smaller software makers, and analysts said the 17 percent jump in its quarterly software sales boded well for the industry. [ID:nL1E8NIEZM]

Investors pay close attention to new software sales as they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important gauge of a company's future profits.

"Oracle delivered strong results in a challenging environment," Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Derrick Wood said in a note to clients.

Some investors are worried that corporations would postpone spending on technology because of uncertainty over the year-end deadline for Congress and U.S. President Barack Obama to reach a compromise on the looming "fiscal cliff".

"While (Oracle's) results may point to a bit more stable spending environment than is generally perceived, we think Oracle's strong execution is mostly being driven by the improvements they made to their go-to-market sales structure," Wood said.

Wood, who has a "positive" rating on Oracle's stock, raised his price target by $2 to $40.

Shares of the company, which closed at $32.88 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, were up 2.9 percent at $33.79 in premarket trading.

However, the company's hardware business, which it acquired with its $5.6 billion purchase of Sun Microsystems in January 2010, continued to be sluggish, and quarterly hardware systems product sales fell 23 percent from a year earlier.

"The only blemish in the quarter was on the hardware front, as the company remains focused on sunsetting uneconomical product offerings," FBR Capital Markets analysts said.

The brokerage, which has an "outperform" rating on the company's stock, raised its price target by $1 to $37.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

