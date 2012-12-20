* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.06 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is down 0.14 percent. * Asian shares paused on Thursday after rallying to their highest in nearly 17 months the day before, as talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stalled - prompting worries of the world's largest economy sliding back into recession. * Foreign investors bought 12.45 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 3.69 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when India's BSE index rose 0.57 percent. * Traders expect rally in rate sensitives to continue alongside value buying in technology stocks. * The result of the Gujarat state election will be announced on Thursday. (roughly 0530 GMT onwards). * India's upper house of parliament will consider amendments to the banking bill on Thursday afternoon. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)