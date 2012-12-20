* USD/INR is expected to rise on Thursday, after
snapping a five-day rally to close at 54.55/56 on Wednesday, on
the back of a risk-off mood globally while demand from oil and
gold importers at the end of the year is also seen boosting.
* Asian shares paused on Thursday after rallying to their
highest in nearly 17 months the day before, as talks to avert a
U.S. fiscal crisis stalled, prompting worries of the world's
largest economy sliding back into recession.
* Traders say the USD/INR may again head back towards 55 levels
with month and year-end dollar demand from importers likely
supporting the pair.
* However, a sharp rise beyond 55 is unlikely as exporters are
expected to short the greenback around those levels. The pair is
seen moving in a 54.60 to 55.00 range during the day.
* The domestic share market would also be watched as it is an
indicator of the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty
India stock futures is currently trading flat.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)