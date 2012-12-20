* USD/INR is expected to rise on Thursday, after snapping a five-day rally to close at 54.55/56 on Wednesday, on the back of a risk-off mood globally while demand from oil and gold importers at the end of the year is also seen boosting. * Asian shares paused on Thursday after rallying to their highest in nearly 17 months the day before, as talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stalled, prompting worries of the world's largest economy sliding back into recession. * Traders say the USD/INR may again head back towards 55 levels with month and year-end dollar demand from importers likely supporting the pair. * However, a sharp rise beyond 55 is unlikely as exporters are expected to short the greenback around those levels. The pair is seen moving in a 54.60 to 55.00 range during the day. * The domestic share market would also be watched as it is an indicator of the direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures is currently trading flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)