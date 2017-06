* USD/INR gains to 54.76/77 versus its previous close of 54.55/56 on the back of dollar demand from importers to meet month-end needs while a global risk-off mood also boosts sentiment. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore also down 0.1 percent, suggesting a weaker start to the local market. * Most other Asian units also trading weaker compared to the dollar. * Asian shares ease after rallying to their highest in nearly 17 months the day before, while commodities fall as talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stall, prompting worries of the world's largest economy sliding back into recession. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 54.50 to 54.90 range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)