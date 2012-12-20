BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index is down 0.14 percent and the NSE index falls 0.16 percent. * Banks such as HDFC Bank falls on profit-taking after recent gains as optimism surrounding the passing of a banking bill began to fade. * HDFC Bank falls 0.8 percent while State Bank of India is down 0.6 percent. * India's upper house of parliament will consider amendments to the banking bill on Thursday afternoon. * However, stocks such as Infosys gains 0.4 percent, up for a second day after recent losses were seen as overdone (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.