* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.15 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a smaller-than-usual open market operation (OMO) of 80 billion rupees, from 120 billion rupees that it had offered to buy in the last two OMOs in December, watered down the enthusiasm among market participants. * Dealers are expecting OMOs to continue after the RBI desisted from lowering the cash reserve ratio on Tuesday at its policy review. * The cash deficit in the banking system, as reflected in the repo bids at the RBI window, hit 1.65 trillion rupees on Wednesday, staying in vicinity of an over eight-month high.