BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Maruti Suzuki shares gain 0.75 percent on bets a steep depreciation in the yen will boost earnings by reducing the costs of imports from Japan. * Since hitting a low of 1.3838 on July 25, the INR/JPY has risen to the current level of 1.5314. * Traders also cite a report in The Economic Times that Maruti Suzuki is looking to enter the small pick-up truck segment. link.reuters.com/jas74t * A spokesman for Maruti Suzuki declines to comment on the company's future product plans when contacted by Reuters. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.