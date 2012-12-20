* Maruti Suzuki shares gain 0.75 percent on bets a steep depreciation in the yen will boost earnings by reducing the costs of imports from Japan. * Since hitting a low of 1.3838 on July 25, the INR/JPY has risen to the current level of 1.5314. * Traders also cite a report in The Economic Times that Maruti Suzuki is looking to enter the small pick-up truck segment. link.reuters.com/jas74t * A spokesman for Maruti Suzuki declines to comment on the company's future product plans when contacted by Reuters. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/henry.foy@thomsonreuters.com)