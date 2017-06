* USD/INR extends gains to 54.84/85 versus its previous close of 54.55/56 on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and also helped by weak domestic shares. * A broad risk-off mood globally also aiding the dollar, traders say. * Asian shares retreat from near 17-month highs and commodities fall as negotiations to avert a U.S. fiscal crunch turns to personal taunts, putting at risk a timely solution as well as the health of the world's largest economy. * Traders, however, expect exporters to come in to short the dollar around 54.90 levels, preventing a much sharper rise. * Domestic shares down 0.4 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)