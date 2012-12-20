* Adani Group stocks fall on profit-taking after gaining recently on expectations Narendra Modi would win a fourth successive term as the chief minister of India's Gujarat state. * Adani Group is based in Gujarat and is seen benefiting given perceptions of Modi as a leader who is business-friendly, dealers say. * Adani Enterprises Ltd falls 5.9 percent ahead of its planned sale of 23 million shares on Friday. * Among other Adani group stocks, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is down 2.8 percent, after rising 11.6 percent in December as of Wednesday's close. * Adani Power Ltd falls 3.9 percent after gaining 29.2 percent this month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)