BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shasun Pharmaceuticals falls 6 percent after its Vertex Pharmaceuticals warned on Wednesday its hepatitis C drug Incivek, which is used in conjunction with two other products, can cause serious, potentially fatal skin reactions. * Shasun has a long-term agreement with Vertex for supply of active pharmaceutical ingredient for the Hepatitis C drug. * "There would be incremental impact on Shasun as about 25 percent of FY13 profits were expected to come in from Incivek supply," said Surya Patra, an analyst tracking the sector at Systematix Shares & Stocks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.