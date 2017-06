* The benchmark 10-year bond yield remains flat at 8.15 percent in afternoon trade on Thursday. * Dealers say the yields are expected to remain in the 8.13 to 8.16 percent range till the next policy in January. * The Reserve Bank of India's open market operation (OMO) of 80 billion rupees failed to cheer the market as it was lower than the regular 120 billion rupees that it had offered to buy in the last two OMOs in December. * Dealers are expecting OMOs to continue after the RBI desisted from lowering the cash reserve ratio on Tuesday at its policy review. * The cash deficit in the banking system, which rose to 1.7 trillion rupees on Thursday, will be watched closely, dealers say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)