* India's 5-year OIS rate is at 7.16 percent, 1 basis point (bp) lower than the previous close of 7.17 percent, while the short-end 1-year rate is down 1 bp at 7.65 percent. * Hopes of continuation of open market operations (OMOs) in the coming weeks and stronger possibility of a likely rate cut in January are leading to receivings in the OIS end, dealers say. * Bond buy through OMO by the central bank for 80 billion rupees will be watched. * The cash deficit in the banking system, which rose to 1.7 trillion rupees on Thursday, will be tracked closely, dealers say. * Further promising fiscal actions in the recent days are supporting the move, dealers add. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)