* India's 5-year OIS rate is at 7.16 percent, 1
basis point (bp) lower than the previous close of 7.17 percent,
while the short-end 1-year rate is down 1 bp at
7.65 percent.
* Hopes of continuation of open market operations (OMOs) in the
coming weeks and stronger possibility of a likely rate cut in
January are leading to receivings in the OIS end, dealers say.
* Bond buy through OMO by the central bank for 80 billion rupees
will be watched.
* The cash deficit in the banking system, which rose to 1.7
trillion rupees on Thursday, will be tracked closely, dealers
say.
* Further promising fiscal actions in the recent days are
supporting the move, dealers add.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters
Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)