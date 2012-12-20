The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 12 Vessels waiting 3 Latest Vessels berthed ---------------------- -- HAMMONIA IONIUM, Wednesday -- NYK FUTAGO, Wednesday -- MARILENA, Thursday -- OSV EMERALD, Wednesday -- KAIMON GALAXY, Wednesday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- BANJO BRIDGE, Monday -- Csav La Ligua, Tuesday -- MSC JASMINE, Tuesday -- PUCCON, Tuesday -- Argent Bloom, Wednesday -- Stolt Groenland, Saturday -- MSC JASMINE, Monday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Hanjin Poineer 10/12 ----- RMQC 2) CHEMBULK SINGAPORE 18/12 20/12 A. ACID 3) KOTA HORMAT 19/12 21/12 Containers 4) HAMMONIA IONIUM 19/12 21/12 Containers 5) Sima Sadaf 19/12 21/12 Containers 6) Er Sydney 19/12 21/12 Containers 7) NEDLLOYD OCEANIA 19/12 20/12 Containers 8) OOCL LE HARVE 19/12 20/12 Containers 9) NYK FUTAGO 19/12 21/12 Containers 10) Ivy Galaxy 20/12 20/12 BASE OIL 11) MARILENA 20/12 21/12 MEG,CG 12) OSV EMERALD 19/12 20/12 BR.BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) CPO INDIA 17/12 NAPTHA (E) 2) AYSAN 22/12 Containers 3) KAIMON GALAXY 19/12 BASE OIL NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL