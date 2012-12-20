The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 15
Vessels working and berthed 12
Vessels waiting 3
Latest Vessels berthed
----------------------
-- HAMMONIA IONIUM, Wednesday
-- NYK FUTAGO, Wednesday
-- MARILENA, Thursday
-- OSV EMERALD, Wednesday
-- KAIMON GALAXY, Wednesday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- BANJO BRIDGE, Monday
-- Csav La Ligua, Tuesday
-- MSC JASMINE, Tuesday
-- PUCCON, Tuesday
-- Argent Bloom, Wednesday
-- Stolt Groenland, Saturday
-- MSC JASMINE, Monday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
-----------------------------------------------------------
1) Hanjin Poineer 10/12 ----- RMQC
2) CHEMBULK SINGAPORE 18/12 20/12 A. ACID
3) KOTA HORMAT 19/12 21/12 Containers
4) HAMMONIA IONIUM 19/12 21/12 Containers
5) Sima Sadaf 19/12 21/12 Containers
6) Er Sydney 19/12 21/12 Containers
7) NEDLLOYD OCEANIA 19/12 20/12 Containers
8) OOCL LE HARVE 19/12 20/12 Containers
9) NYK FUTAGO 19/12 21/12 Containers
10) Ivy Galaxy 20/12 20/12 BASE OIL
11) MARILENA 20/12 21/12 MEG,CG
12) OSV EMERALD 19/12 20/12 BR.BULK
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) CPO INDIA 17/12 NAPTHA (E)
2) AYSAN 22/12 Containers
3) KAIMON GALAXY 19/12 BASE OIL
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL