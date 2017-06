* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 8.15/8.20 percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.10/8.15 percent but demand from banks remains high in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * A central bank deputy governor earlier this week said the current high bank borrowing from the RBI's repo window is a result of a build-up of government cash balances and is not permanent in nature. * Banks' borrowed 1.7 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo window, a eight-and-half month high. * Traders are hopeful that the central bank will continue to announce open market purchases of bonds to help tide over the current cash tightness. The RBI will be buying up to 80 billion rupees worth of bonds on Friday. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 136.23 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.15 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 384.51 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)