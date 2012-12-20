BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Financial Technologies which owns 26 percent in MCX, gain after the company said in a statement it has received the final go-ahead from the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for starting operations in MCX Stock Exchange. * The company also adds that SEBI has already cleared the first lot of registration of 100 members and the balance applications are expected to be cleared shortly. * Multi Commodity Exchange of India gains 1 percent, while Financial Technologies is up 2.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.