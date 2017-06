* USD/INR remains strong at 54.87/88 versus its previous close of 54.55/56 on the back of heavy dollar demand from oil importers. * Traders say weak domestic shares and a risk-off mood globally further add to the upside for the pair. * Domestic shares fall 0.1 percent while world shares retreat from 17-month highs and commodities fall as talks to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis stall, reigniting fears over the health of the world's largest economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)