* USD/INR is expected to rise for a seventh session in eight on Friday amid growing uncertainty over how the U.S. fiscal cliff will be resolved. The pair closed on Thursday at 54.8450/8550. * Asian shares slid after a Republican proposal to fend off a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, deepening uncertainty over prospects for the negotiations to avert automatic spending cuts and tax increases set to start in January. * Traders say dollar demand from oil and gold firms to meet month and year-end import commitments is also likely to support the dollar. * Most other Asian currencies were also weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are also down half a percent. * USD/INR is expected to open around 54.95 levels and move in a 54.80 to 55.20 range in the initial part of the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)