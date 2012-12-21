* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.52 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is down 0.68 percent. * Asian shares slid on Friday after a Republican proposal to fend off a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, deepening uncertainty over prospects for the negotiations to avert automatic spending cuts and tax increases set to start in January. * Foreign investors bought 4.66 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 4.44 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when India's BSE index fell 0.11 percent. * Dealers say with parliament's winter session over, the rally's extension would not depend on how well RBI manages slowing growth and sticky inflation. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)