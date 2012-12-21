* Shares is Adani Enterprises Ltd gains 4 percent in early trade after its promoters set the floor price for a share sale at 282 rupees per share. * Dealers say the floor price is higher than market expectations. * Adani Enterprises fell 7.1 percent to 271 rupees on Thursday ahead of its planned sale of 23 million shares on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)