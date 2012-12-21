BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares is Adani Enterprises Ltd gains 4 percent in early trade after its promoters set the floor price for a share sale at 282 rupees per share. * Dealers say the floor price is higher than market expectations. * Adani Enterprises fell 7.1 percent to 271 rupees on Thursday ahead of its planned sale of 23 million shares on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.