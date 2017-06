* USD/INR gains to 55.18/19 versus its previous close of 54.8450/8550 amid rising uncertainty over the U.S. "fiscal cliff", which also hurts domestic shares. * Shares trading down 0.6 percent. * Traders say month-end dollar demand from oil refiners also boosts the dollar. * Traders expect some resistance around 55.20-55.25 levels with exporters coming in to sell the greenback around there. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)