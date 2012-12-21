BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index falls 0.73 percent and the NSE index is down 0.82 percent, tracking weak Asian markets. * The fall in shares track lower Asian markets after a Republican proposal to fend off a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, deepening uncertainty over prospects for the negotiations to avert automatic spending cuts and tax increases set to start in January. * Bank stocks fall on profit-taking after recent gains were seen as overdone: State Bank of India falls 0.81 percent, while ICICI Bank is down 0.73 percent.
