* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is unmoved at 8.15 percent. * The RBI will buy up to 80 billion rupees of bonds through open market operations (OMO) and also sell 120 billion rupees of bonds in a federal debt auction later in the day. * Dealers say OMO will likely generate good demand with the central bank willing to buy liquid papers. * The cash deficit in the banking system, as reflected in the repo bids at the RBI window, hit 1.7 trillion rupees on Thursday, an eight-and-a-half month high.