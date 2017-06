* USD/INR remains stronger on the day at 55.16/17 versus its previous close 54.8450/8550 as concerns over the resolution of the U.S. "fiscal cliff" dents sentiment for risk assets. * Domestic shares trading down 0.7 percent. * Traders say month-end and year-end dollar demand from oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, also hurts. Gold importers are also spotted buying the greenback as in recent sessions, they add. * Exporters seen selling dollars around 55.20-25 levels, limiting a further sharp rise. The pair is expected to be capped at 55.30 on the upside for the day, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)