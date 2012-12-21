* India's 5-year OIS rate is at 7.16 percent, unchanged from the previous close, while the short-end 1-year rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.66 percent. * Results for the bond buy through open market operations (OMOs) by the central bank for 80 billion rupees due later in the day is being watched. * India's central bank may buy the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 100.73 rupees, yielding 8.2387 percent, through OMOs, a Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed. [ID: nL4N09V1T9] * The cash deficit in the banking system stood at 1.6 trillion rupees on Friday raising hopes that OMOs will continue in the coming weeks. * Dealers expect the swap curve to bull steepen with short-end expected to soften faster than long-end on expectation of OMOs by the RBI. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)