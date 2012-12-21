* India's 5-year OIS rate is at 7.16 percent,
unchanged from the previous close, while the short-end 1-year
rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.66 percent.
* Results for the bond buy through open market operations (OMOs)
by the central bank for 80 billion rupees due later in the day
is being watched.
* India's central bank may buy the 8.33 percent bonds maturing
in 2026 at 100.73 rupees, yielding 8.2387 percent, through OMOs,
a Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed. [ID: nL4N09V1T9]
* The cash deficit in the banking system stood at 1.6 trillion
rupees on Friday raising hopes that OMOs will continue in the
coming weeks.
* Dealers expect the swap curve to bull steepen with short-end
expected to soften faster than long-end on expectation of OMOs
by the RBI.
