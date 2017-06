* Indian overnight cash rates trading at 8.10/8.20 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent as payments towards corporate advance taxes last week and high government cash balances continue to keep liquidity tight. * Traders expect the current tightness in liquidity to last for some more time but the central bank is expected to announce more open market operations to help tide over the crunch as suggested. * Banks also have the option of borrowing from the central bank's repo auction at 8 percent by providing government bonds as collateral, which are anyways being held in excess of the mandatory requirement by most banks, keeping call rates in check. * Total volume in the call money market stands at 159.24 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.15 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 416.64 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)