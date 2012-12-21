* Indian bond prices could gain in the last week of 2012 as foreign investors who have been alloted the unused debt limits on Dec. 20 are likely to try and use them up. * The rupee, however, is expected to be choppy, with the U.S. "fiscal cliff" developments a key driver in the absence of major domestic cues. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 8.10 to 8.15 percent band. * The rupee is seen moving in a 54 to 55.50 range next week, dealers say. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Tuesday: Christmas holiday Friday: Weekly forex reserves, bank loan data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)