Dec 21 -
Overview
-- Capital remains strong across the consolidated Salama group. The
group's current and prospective risk-based capital adequacy appears extremely
strong when modeled.
-- The group's overall competitive position is also strong, with leading
insurance operations in the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, and
Saudi Arabia, and also the separate operations of the BEST RE subgroup, which
writes inward reinsurance in over 60 countries.
-- Operating performance suffered in 2012 due to heavy claims at the BEST
RE subgroup following floods in Thailand in late 2011. Nevertheless, these
losses have now been paid or fully reserved and we expect operating
performance in 2013 and 2014to return to the higher levels seen historically.
-- We have therefore affirmed the 'A-' ratings on Dubai-based Salama/IAIC
and on its strategically core operating subsidiaries in the Malaysia-based
subgroup, BEST RE.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that both the business and
financial profiles of the group will remain strong prospectively.
Rating Action
On Dec. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-'
long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on
Dubai-based Salama/Islamic Arab Insurance Co. (P.S.C.) (Salama/IAIC) and its
core operating subsidiaries BEST RE (L) Ltd. and BEST RE Family Ltd.
(collectively, the BEST RE reinsurance subgroup), both based in Labuan,
Malaysia. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Our ratings reflect the Salama/IAIC group's particularly strong
capitalization, strong consolidated competitive position, strong liquidity,
and similarly strong financial flexibility. These factors are partially offset
by the group's operating performance, which, although typically good, was hit
in 2011 and 2012 by severe, protracted losses relating to the floods in
Thailand during late 2011. We also assess the group's investments as good, but
a relative weakness to the overall ratings. The group is exposed to market
risk through its still-sizable property and equity asset holdings, and to the
credit risk implicit in holding some cash deposits with lower-rated or unrated
banks.
Salama/IAIC in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), together with its unrated
insurance subsidiaries and affiliates in Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, Saudi
Arabia, and Jordan, and its large, wholly owned reinsurance subgroup, BEST RE,
enjoys an overall strong competitive position, providing well-diversified,
Sharia law-compliant insurance (takaful) and reinsurance (retakaful). The
consolidated group wrote UAE dirham (AED) 2.3 billion (US$618.0 million) of
gross premium in 2011, or AED1.9 billion net of outward reinsurance
protection.
Despite steady growth across the primary insurance businesses of the group,
under our base-case scenario we anticipate that overall gross premium could
decline by around 12% in 2012 to just below AED2.0 billion given the
significant action to reduce risk that has taken place at the BEST RE non-life
subsidiary; during 2012 the subgroup largely withdrew from writing facultative
reinsurance covers. We expect the reinsurance subgroup's gross premium to have
declined by some 20% in 2012 toward AED1.3 billion, a level of premium that we
consider likely to remain reasonably stable in 2013.
The Salama group's capitalization is particularly strong, with shareholders'
equity as of end September 2012 reported at AED1.5 billion (including AED52.8
million of minority interests and AED190.3 million of intangible items).
Although capital is down 7.2% from the AED1.6 billion level reported at the
start of the year, the capital adequacy of the group when modeled is still
comfortably in excess of our expectations for extremely strong risk-based
capital outcomes, and we expect this to continue. Quality of capital is also
deemed high, with only modest use of debt, few intangibles, and little
reliance on unrealized capital gains on investments.
Meanwhile, reinsurance protection is considered satisfactory, while we regard
the strengthened reserving across the group, including the BEST RE subgroup,
to be adequate relative to its largely short-tail outstanding claims. In
particular, we expect group management to act promptly to ensure that
risk-based capital adequacy at BEST RE (L) returns to an at least strong level
when modeled, if stand-alone capitalization at the reinsurer proves to have
been significantly depleted by losses related to the Thailand floods.
In our opinion, liquidity is also strong; the group has significant cash and
near-cash holdings that totaled over AED1.1 billion in June 2012. Cash and
marketable securities of AED1.5 billion represented 107.7% of total net
technical reserves. Financial flexibility is similarly seen as strong given
the surplus capital held by Salama/IAIC, which can be rapidly applied to the
support of individual group members. Similarly, we consider that the group has
strong access to additional external support, if required.
After the high cost of Thailand flood-related losses in 2011 and 2012, which
was somewhat higher than we anticipated, we expect operating performance to
return to an at least good level and to become more stable in 2013 as the BEST
RE subgroup withdraws from types of activity that could be more volatile.
Nevertheless, profitability, although expected to remain at least good, may
well remain a relative weakness when compared with the group's strong ratings.
We note that at the end of September 2012, the group reported comprehensive
losses of AED114.8 million, although it had been reporting a small profit of
AED33.8 million mid-year, and had generated earnings of AED50.1 million during
2011. All these results have been depressed by increased estimates of BEST
RE's Thailand flood-related net exposure. That said, the position is now
stabilizing. The net combined ratio for the first nine months of 2012 was
112.2%. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio
of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) Our base-case
expectation is that the group's net combined ratios will return to their
historical level of around 95% in 2013 and subsequent years, with returns on
revenue and equity around 5%.
We regard investments as good, but potentially somewhat volatile given the
AED239.9 million holding of equities and, more particularly, the AED274.7
million investment in properties. Given the strong capital base of the group,
these investments do not cause us particular concern but they do lead us to
regard investments as a modest relative weakness in our overall assessment of
the group's otherwise strong financial profile.
Outlook
In our view, we are unlikely to raise the ratings over the two-year rating
horizon. However, further tangible advances in the sophistication of
enterprise risk management across the group, together with an ongoing
improvement in earnings to a strong level, could ultimately prove supportive
of a higher rating, particularly if at the same time revenues and earnings
become better balanced and diversified between the group's various insurance
and reinsurance activities.
We could lower the ratings if both the size and quality of earnings do not
improve to sustainably good or better levels as specified above, or if capital
adequacy at the group level or any core subsidiary falls for a prolonged
period below strong levels.
