* USD/INR is seen edging lower versus its previous close of 55.06/07 per dollar on the back of some risk-taking seen in Asian markets. * Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade after a slump late last week, but markets have become more jittery about the risk of the United States failing to avert a fiscal crisis. * Traders say dollar demand from oil and gold firms to meet month and year-end import commitments may support the dollar. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is up 0.43 percent. * USD/INR is expected to open around 55.00 levels and move in a 54.90 to 55.40 range during the day. * The rupee is expected to be choppy, with the U.S. "fiscal cliff" developments a key driver in the absence of major domestic cues.