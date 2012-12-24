BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.5 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is up 0.09 percent. * Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade after a slump late last week, but markets have become more jittery about the risk of the United States failing to avert a fiscal crisis. * Foreign investors bought 1.15 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions bought 2.58 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when India's BSE index fell 1.09 percent. * Despite the global uncertainty, traders are optimistic on India shares given the central bank's stance over rates and on hopes from the next budget. * Shares are expected to remain volatile this week as markets head into the last derivatives expiry of 2012 on Thursday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
