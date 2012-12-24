* The Indian rupee fell further against the dollar as weak regional peers and uncertainty over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" weighed. * The rupee was at 55.1750/1800 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 55.06/07 when it had touched a three-week low of 55.2550. * However, the unit is expected to move in a tight band as the year-end lull sets in. * Traders expect the pair to move in the 54.90-55.30 band in the next few days in 2012. * Dollar inflows are expected to pick up only in January after banks make their allocations in the year-end, a senior trader at a large private bank said. * Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade after a slump late last week but markets have become more jittery about the risk of the United States failing to avert a fiscal crisis. * Dollar demand from oil and gold companies to meet month and year-end import commitments may support the dollar. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807223; Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)