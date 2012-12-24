* The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.14 percent. * Dealers optimistic that debt purchases by the central bank will spur demand for the government papers. * Cash deficit in the banking system stood at 1.6 trillion rupees on Friday, raising hopes of more open market operations by the RBI. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)