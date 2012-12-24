* The BSE index up 0.25 percent and the NSE index 0.17 percent higher, tracking steady Asian markets. * Export-driven technology shares leading gains on the back of short covering as recent underperformance was seen overdone. * Infosys gains 1.2 percent after falling 5.75 percent this month as on Friday's close, while Tata Consultancy Services up 0.8 percent. * Shares in State Bank of India gain 0.8 percent on media reports the government has approved fund infusion of 30.04 billion rupees for the state-run lender. * Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares up 2 percent, following news the unit entered into a development agreement with Forest Laboratories, which will make upfront payment of $6 million to the Indian drug maker. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)