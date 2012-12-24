* India's short-end 1-year rate is at 7.63 percent, 4 basis points lower from its previous close. * Expectations of an open market operation by the central bank this week to tide over the current liquidity tightness, which stands at a deficit of 1.5 trillion rupees, is leading to receivings in the shorter end, dealers say. * Holiday shortened week on account of Christmas on Tuesday is seen increasing cash deficit given higher cash in circulation and weekly government debt auctions. * The 5-year OIS rate is at 7.16 percent, 1 basis point (bp) lower than the previous close of 7.17 percent. * Stronger possibility of a likely rate cut in January is leading to receivings in the long end swaps, dealers say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)