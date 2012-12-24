* The Indian rupee pares losses against the dollar in thin trade, aided by custodial flows. * The rupee was at 55.1025/1100 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 55.06/07, but stronger than the day's low of 55.21. * Traders expect the pair to move in the 54.90-55.30 band in the next few days. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 9202; Reuters Messaging: shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)