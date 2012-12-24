* Indian overnight cash rates inched up as cash tightness persisted despite bond purchases by the central bank, which was not enough to compensate for the absence of significant government spending. * The interbank one-day call rate was at 8.10/8.15 percent versus Friday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent and 7.90/8.00 percent in illiquid trade on Saturday. * Liquidity deficit was over 1.5 trillion rupees ($27.2 billion) as evident from the central bank's daily repo borrowing window. * Dealers hoping for more open market operations by the Reserve Bank of India to ease the cash strain which aggravated last week due to corporate advance tax payments. * Corporates paid 782.3 billion rupees in the first 20 days of this month, up 10.4 percent from a year ago, the government said in a release. * Total volume in the call money market at 147.49 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.15 percent, while that in the CBLO market stands at 216.57 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. ($1=55.09 rupee) (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/; suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)