BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index up 0.03 percent and the NSE index is flat. * Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade on Monday from a slump late last week, with prices capped by nervousness about the risk of the United States failing to avert a fiscal crisis. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 3 percent, extending a rally fuelled by hopes of improved sales at its key unit Jaguar Land Rover and optimism about its planned investment into passenger vehicles. * Technology shares gain on short-covering as the recent underperformance is seen overdone: Infosys Ltd advances 1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 0.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.