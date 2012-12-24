* The BSE index up 0.03 percent and the NSE index is flat. * Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade on Monday from a slump late last week, with prices capped by nervousness about the risk of the United States failing to avert a fiscal crisis. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 3 percent, extending a rally fuelled by hopes of improved sales at its key unit Jaguar Land Rover and optimism about its planned investment into passenger vehicles. * Technology shares gain on short-covering as the recent underperformance is seen overdone: Infosys Ltd advances 1 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 0.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)