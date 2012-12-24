* Shares in Kingfisher Airline rise by the maximum daily limit of 5 percent after TV news channels reported the company has submitted a revival plan to the civil aviation authorities, without citing sources. * Kingfisher was not immediately available to comment. * The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India's aviation regulator, suspended Kingfisher's licence to fly in October after months of cancelled flights and staff walkouts. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)