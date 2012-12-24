* The Indian rupee reversed early losses and was stronger against the dollar amidst thin trade, aided by custodial flows. * The rupee was at 55.0100/0200 to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 55.06/07. * Traders said the Indian unit could strengthen to 54.20 on the back of quarter-end dollar inflows. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 9202; Reuters Messaging: shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)