MUMBAI Dec 24 * Shares in Tata Steel slipped on news of a clash between contract workers and security guards at its main Jamshedpur plant in eastern India on Monday. * Tata Steel said its security guards fired pellets after some protesters turned violent, damaging some vehicles and company property. Five persons and some security personnel were injured, the steel maker said in a statement. * Tata reported no impact on scheduled activities inside the plant. * Tata Steel shares closed down 0.7 percent at 427.60 rupees, slipping from day's high of 435.90 rupees.