By Andreas Framke and Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT Jan 9 The banker now in charge of
rescuing the euro wants his top staff to take Sundays off. Mario
Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, eschews long
meetings and refrains from lecturing his colleagues, senior ECB
officials say.
Until Draghi took over a year ago, insiders say, the bank
had a workaholic, micro-managed regime. But even as the Italian
has proved ready to intervene in the markets and try policies
that would have been unthinkable a few years ago, he has brought
a freer, more hands-off culture to the bank.
The president knows his own mind, say ECB insiders, but also
listens to other board members, uses their talents, and then
acts, deploying personal charm to help get what he wants. The
man himself says he likes to give colleagues responsibility.
"I trust the people who are working with me. I delegate," he
told Reuters in an interview. "I told people they should take
their own decisions. You want to delegate but you want to be
informed."
That culture change, combined with a new team at the top, is
reshaping the way the ECB operates. Conversations with senior
ECB officials past and present paint a picture of how Draghi is
overhauling the bank – not just its policies, but also its
management style and the way it interacts with governments - to
make it a more pro-active central bank with a mission to secure
the euro and foster a tighter-knit currency union.
The preceding ECB president, Frenchman Jean-Claude Trichet,
often tried to out-German the Germans with an unswerving focus
on fighting inflation in the style of the Bundesbank – the
German central bank on which the ECB was based. He was, said one
former colleague, "part of the generation of people whose job it
was to make France more German."
Draghi, by contrast, is viewed with suspicion by many
Germans. They worry he is jettisoning policies aimed at
stability in favour of a fast and loose approach to central
banking. At the same time, his more relaxed style is unusual at
the ECB. Managers used to feeding information up to the board
are now asked to take decisions themselves.
The risk, say critics, is that loose ends are left untied,
policy implementation is haphazard and – as the euro zone crisis
stumbles on - the ECB loses some of its edge, or even its power.
BANK OF BROTHERS
Draghi inherited an ECB roiled by resignations and a
boardroom clean-out. Just two months before Draghi became ECB
president in November 2011, German Juergen Stark said he was
quitting as chief economist, depriving the bank of one of its
most experienced policymakers. A shake-up of the six-man
Executive Board then left Draghi with an almost entirely new
team, including two new board members with no previous central
banking experience.
His answer to the problem illustrates the mix of radical
policies and consensual management style he has brought to the
bank.
Convention held that a German should get the board's
economics portfolio. But Draghi, a 65-year-old Italian, broke
with tradition by listening to his five colleagues' wishes and
then dividing the portfolios to suit their strengths. He opted
not to give Joerg Asmussen, Stark's German successor, the
economics portfolio. Instead, Draghi put him in charge of the
ECB's international relations - a role that draws on Asmussen’s
crisis-fighting experience as a former deputy finance minister.
Belgian Peter Praet, a seasoned central banker with
experience at the International Monetary Fund and in the private
sector, took on the economics role; and France's Benoit Coeure
took charge of market operations - a role his time at France's
debt agency qualified him for well.
Draghi has charged new board member Yves Mersch, together
with vice president Vitor Constancio, with preparing the ECB for
its new role as pan-European banking supervisor, due to take
effect in 2014.
"Draghi shared the portfolios very well," said Erkki
Liikanen, central bank chief of Finland, who has been a member
of the ECB's Governing Council under both Draghi and Trichet.
Trichet, who declined to comment when contacted by Reuters
for this story, had two tough and powerful Germans to deal with
during his presidency: Stark and Bundesbank chief Axel Weber,
who both quit in 2011 over the ECB’s first sovereign
bond-purchase programme. Their firm views restricted his room
for manoeuvre.
Draghi leads a more collegial group, which allows him to be
more consensual. He listens to colleagues, focuses on the top
policy issues and delegates administrative tasks to others.
Trichet's style was "very different," said a member of
Trichet’s old inner circle who later worked under Draghi. "With
Trichet, it was: 'I want to know everything'. Whereas Draghi
says: 'Tell me the essentials'."
Unlike Trichet’s regime, when one top ECB policymaker
recalls "you had no life", Draghi is more hands-off. He reads a
lot, he bounces ideas off his advisers, and he takes considered
decisions.
"In communications, he's convincing. Because when he has
made up his mind, he's relaxed," Liikanen told Reuters.
The power of Draghi’s communication skills was demonstrated
by his assured vow on July 26 last year to do “whatever it
takes” to preserve the euro – a pledge that marked a turning
point in the euro zone crisis.
But in the eyes of many in the euro zone central banking
community, Draghi made a mistake when he later singled out Jens
Weidmann, incumbent Bundesbank chief and member of the ECB
Governing Council, as being the sole ECB policymaker who opposed
a new bond-purchase programme proposed by Draghi.
Stark, who was close to Trichet during their time at the
ECB even if they did not always see eye-to-eye, said: “Trichet
always made sure to emphasise that he respects Governing Council
members' different views."
Communication between the board and departments can also be
cumbersome. One senior ECB official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, complained that senior staff could not meet board
members from their own departments in their offices without
getting security clearance.
"(The board member) has to go and see them," he lamented.
That means getting things done takes time and risks creating
internal confusion.
POLICY CONVICTION
What Draghi's management style does do is allow him to focus
on monetary policy, and on shaping the future of the euro zone.
The Italian has a breadth of experience most central bankers
would envy. After earning an economics doctorate from
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he worked at the World
Bank in Washington, headed the Italian Treasury and ran the
Italian central bank and the Financial Stability Board, a global
regulation body. He also did a stint at U.S. investment bank
Goldman Sachs in the run-up to the global financial crisis – a
sometimes controversial spell that honed his market awareness.
"I think I have a conviction on how to run monetary policy –
I say 'me' but in fact it's 'we' – we in the Executive Board and
in the Governing Council," he said in a nod to his team.
On policy, Draghi says, his first year at the ECB was "very,
very active".
Since he took the ECB's helm, the bank has cut interest
rates three times, staved off a credit crunch by funnelling over
1 trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans to banks, and agreed a
bond-purchase programme that, so far, has won the confidence of
financial markets as a credible backstop behind the euro.
Such policies arouse widespread criticism in inflation-wary
Germany, where they are regarded as dangerous. Still, Draghi has
found an ally in German Christian Thimann, his chief adviser or
"consigliere". Draghi talks to Thimann daily, has promoted him,
and uses him to help sharpen views and plans.
The two men share adjacent offices on the 35th floor of the
Eurotower, and right from the start met regularly to forge a
plan to give investors a clearer vision of Europe's economic
future. They brainstormed ideas before Draghi crystalised his
plan: a "fiscal compact".
In an address to the European Parliament on Dec. 1, 2011,
after exactly a month in office, Draghi urged governments to
agree this compact on stricter budget discipline and to make a
"fundamental restatement" of the euro zone's fiscal rules.
He and three other top European officials took this message
further in June last year, when they urged a more integrated
euro zone with a joint economic policy framework and closer
political union.
Then in September, Draghi set out details of his bond-buying
plan, known as Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), to lower
the borrowing costs of governments at the centre of the crisis.
Weidmann, the Bundesbank chief, was the only member of the
ECB's Governing Council - the policymaking body made up of the
six-member board and the 17 euro zone national central bank
chiefs - to oppose the OMT. He regards ECB purchases of
government bonds as "tantamount to financing governments by
printing banknotes", a phrase that evokes the hyperinflation of
the 1920s in Germany that led to the rise of the Nazis.
His concerns are shared by many Germans, who worry Draghi is
taking the ECB away from the Bundesbank model of an independent,
inflation-fighting central bank.
"Generally, the OMT has confirmed in Germany what people
expected or feared from him – namely that he would move the ECB
away from the German tradition and more towards a Latin-type
currency union with a softer stance," said Clemens Fuest,
research director at Oxford University's Said Business School
and an adviser to the German Finance Ministry.
Draghi, who has a disarming sense of humour, recognises that
the euro zone is a unique construct full of idiosyncrasies. He
has placed a strong emphasis on cultivating a good working
relationship with leading players in the bloc, including German
Chancellor Angela Merkel. But that has done little to allay the
Bundesbank's concerns about the ECB's policy direction.
On a rainy day in September Bernd Krauskopf, the
Bundesbank's general counsel, quietly attended a lecture given
by the ECB's Asmussen at Frankfurt's Goethe University entitled
"Stability guardians and crisis managers: central banking in
times of crisis and beyond".
Without introducing himself, Krauskopf ambushed Asmussen
with a question about the OMT bond-buying plan.
He asked whether the ECB would be ready to buy sovereign
bonds even if the government concerned failed to comply with ECB
conditions for its intervention. In a brief answer Asmussen said
that if the conditions were not met, there could be no
purchases.
This worries Germans, such as former ECB policymaker Stark,
who fear the central bank risks tying itself in knots with the
OMT.
"The ECB is making itself a prisoner of politics," said
Stark. "If there is a problem with monetary policy, I have to
intervene right away and cannot make my action dependent on the
behaviour of a third party."
INTO THE LION'S DEN
Draghi's response to the criticism he has faced from the
Bundesbank, and from the media in Germany, has been a
communications offensive.
"Part of independence is a duty to explain. Because you are
independent, you have to be twice as transparent as anyone
else," he said in his office. Sitting on a shelf there is a
black-and-gold spiked Prussian helmet from 1871, a gift from
Germany's Bild newspaper to symbolise its initial confidence
that the ECB boss would adhere to German-style discipline.
Responding to concerns on the ECB board that they are not
getting their message out across the euro zone, where national
governments and central banks seek to influence local
journalists, Draghi has appointed a new head of communications.
He recruited Franco-German Christine Graeff from the private
sector, and hopes to capitalise on her proficiency in four
languages to help the ECB cut through national spin and
communicate across the euro zone.
Draghi is also making himself available to explain ECB
policy. He makes fewer speeches than Trichet but, crucially, has
faced his biggest sceptics.
Little more than a month after announcing the OMT bond plan,
Draghi took the highly unusual step of accepting an invitation
to visit Germany's Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, to
address its concerns in late October.
It had only been done once before, by Trichet in 2010, and
German lawmakers were more positively disposed to the Frenchman.
Draghi prepared well for what could have been a bruising
encounter, with aides advising him to explain clearly to the
lawmakers why the OMT plan did not pose risks to German
taxpayers. Avoid fluffy talk about a common destiny for euro
zone countries, they said.
Draghi addressed the lawmakers' concerns point by point and
assured them that interventions under the programme "are
designed to send a clear signal to investors that their fears
about the euro area are baseless."
ECB policymakers felt the appearance eased German concerns
about the bank's policies. They are clamouring for more. "It
went down very well," Liikanen said. "He should visit other
parliaments, too."
But Draghi failed to win over his most ardent critics. Frank
Schaeffler, a Eurosceptic rebel in Merkel's coalition, called
Draghi "a dove in hawk's clothing" after the visit and insisted
that "inflation will be the bitter consequence" of his plan.
OVERREACH RISK
Does Draghi risk going too far, overstretching an
institution struggling to keep up with his activist approach?
In the "vision statement" he co-authored with the presidents
of the European Commission, the European Council and the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Draghi angled for the
ECB to take on additional responsibility for supervising
Europe’s banks.
Under a landmark deal last month, the ECB will have new
powers from 2014 that will give it automatic oversight of around
150 of the biggest banks in the euro zone, and the authority to
intervene in the 6,000-odd smaller banks if there are signs of
trouble.
Some ECB policymakers - Weidmann at the Bundesbank and
others, too - are concerned about this new role. They feel that
Brussels and European governments are foisting the job on them
simply because the ECB has credibility, a hard-won asset they
worry could be lost through conflicts of interest.
"Because the other institutions are weak, they give us the
burden, and then they flatter us by saying, 'You are a great
institution'," complained one ECB policymaker, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The ECB does not want the job to conflict with its monetary
policy role. One risk is that the ECB could allow information
from its supervisory work to influence its interest-rate setting
policy, which should be focused on delivering stable prices.
"It must be within the family but independent, so that we
don't mix up the two tasks," said Liikanen. "It's really
important we don't mix these up."
