* USD/INR is likely to open with upward bias as U.S.
fiscal impasse looms, dealer says. The pair closed at 54.95/96
on Monday.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is
up 0.08 percent, while MSCI's broader Asia ex-Japan index
is up 0.09 percent.
* Most Asian currencies including rupiah, peso, Sing dollar
trading softer. For a snapshot, see.
* The Dollar Index trading at 79.711, after it rose as
high as 79.780 on Tuesday, its loftiest level since Dec. 14.
* The yen sank to a 20-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday,
as Shinzo Abe prepared to assume Japan's helm with a mandate to
weaken its currency and push for more drastic monetary and
fiscal stimulus.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)