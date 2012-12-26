* USD/INR is likely to open with upward bias as U.S. fiscal impasse looms, dealer says. The pair closed at 54.95/96 on Monday. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is up 0.08 percent, while MSCI's broader Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.09 percent. * Most Asian currencies including rupiah, peso, Sing dollar trading softer. For a snapshot, see. * The Dollar Index trading at 79.711, after it rose as high as 79.780 on Tuesday, its loftiest level since Dec. 14. * The yen sank to a 20-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday, as Shinzo Abe prepared to assume Japan's helm with a mandate to weaken its currency and push for more drastic monetary and fiscal stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)