* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.06 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is up 0.08 percent. * Investors will watch the progress in the talks in Washington on how to avert the "fiscal cliff", $600 billion worth of tax hikes and spending cuts to take effect in the new year, after the Christmas break. * Foreign investors bought 4.6 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 2.4 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when India's BSE index closed little changed at 19,255.09 points. * Traders feel the market has consolidated around current levels and further policy reforms are necessary for the market to scale new highs at a time when domestic flows are muted. * Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE) shares are set to list on Wednesday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)