* USD/INR opens higher, in line with weakness in most
Asian FX as U.S. fiscal impasse looms, dealer says. The pair at
55.07/08 versus 54.95/96 Monday close.
* "The market being illiquid it won't trade on fundamentals with
flows dominating," says foreign bank dealer, who expects the
rupee to trade in 54.95-55.35 band in the session.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is
up 0.07 percent, while MSCI's broader Asia ex-Japan index
is up 0.08 percent.
* Most Asian currencies including rupiah, peso, Sing dollar
trading softer. For a snapshot, see.
* The Dollar Index trading at 79.703, up 0.09 pct, after
it rose as high as 79.780 on Tuesday, its loftiest level since
Dec. 14.
* The yen sank to a 20-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday,
as Shinzo Abe prepared to assume Japan's helm with a mandate to
weaken its currency and push for more drastic monetary and
fiscal stimulus.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)