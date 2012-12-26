* USD/INR opens higher, in line with weakness in most Asian FX as U.S. fiscal impasse looms, dealer says. The pair at 55.07/08 versus 54.95/96 Monday close. * "The market being illiquid it won't trade on fundamentals with flows dominating," says foreign bank dealer, who expects the rupee to trade in 54.95-55.35 band in the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is up 0.07 percent, while MSCI's broader Asia ex-Japan index is up 0.08 percent. * Most Asian currencies including rupiah, peso, Sing dollar trading softer. For a snapshot, see. * The Dollar Index trading at 79.703, up 0.09 pct, after it rose as high as 79.780 on Tuesday, its loftiest level since Dec. 14. * The yen sank to a 20-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday, as Shinzo Abe prepared to assume Japan's helm with a mandate to weaken its currency and push for more drastic monetary and fiscal stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)