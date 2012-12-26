* Indian bond yield fell for the third session as expectations of a rate cut in January monetary policy and support from consistent bond purchases by the central bank kept the year-end mood positive. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield was 1 basis point lower at 8.12 percent from its Monday's close, with markets closed for Christmas holiday on Tuesday. * Traders expect open market operations (OMOs) to be the key driver for a rally in bonds. * "If more liquid stock is accepted in the OMOs than what has been in the previous few auctions, there will be a bigger rally as traders will get exit," said a private bank's treasury official. * However, the extent of the rally was capped in early trade despite the Reserve Bank of India announcing an OMO on Monday evening. * "Purely technically, 8.15 (percent) bond is in the money and so profit booking by some is bound to come in. Going by the charts, 8.15 is going to have its best closing in the entire life if you remove the first one month of its issuance," the official said. * The RBI will buy up to 80 billion rupees ($1.45 billion) of 8.07 percent July-2017 bonds, 8.15 percent 2022 bonds and 8.26 percent 2027 bonds through OMO on Friday. ($1=55 rupees) (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)