* The BSE index gains 0.22 percent and the NSE index is up 0.17 percent. * Reliance Industries shares gain 0.8 percent on reports that a panel appointed by the government to look into oil and gas exploration contracts had recommended a pricing formula that could sharply raise the prices of natural gas. * The Rangarajan committee submitted its recommendations to the Prime Minister Office earlier this month but the government has not made it public. * However, Tata Motors Ltd shares fall 0.24 percent on profit-booking after gaining 12 percent this month as of Monday's close. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)