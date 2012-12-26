BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index gains 0.22 percent and the NSE index is up 0.17 percent. * Reliance Industries shares gain 0.8 percent on reports that a panel appointed by the government to look into oil and gas exploration contracts had recommended a pricing formula that could sharply raise the prices of natural gas. * The Rangarajan committee submitted its recommendations to the Prime Minister Office earlier this month but the government has not made it public. * However, Tata Motors Ltd shares fall 0.24 percent on profit-booking after gaining 12 percent this month as of Monday's close. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.