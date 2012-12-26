* RBI's bond purchase announcements via open market operations (OMO) are seeing a muted response from the market, with secondary market yields hardly budging as the central bank has been mostly buying debt held by banks and pension funds, or so-called investor bonds, over those held by traders. * Investor bonds is the term popularly used to describe the debt categories that are mostly held by banks and pension funds, while on-the-run papers are popular among traders, mainly primary dealers. * Investors have also already priced in expectations for more OMOs, traders say, given repo bids have hovered above 1 trillion rupees for eight sessions. * "OMOs have ceased to be a driver of bond prices. The market has now priced in continued OMOs and is now looking at rate cuts," said a treasurer at primary dealership. * RBI bought nearly 55 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 and 8.19 percent 2020 bonds on Dec. 24, of the 79 billion rupees it purchased. Both were mainly investor bonds. * RBI said it would buy 80 billion rupees in government bonds this week, including the 8.26 percent 2027 paper, which is an investor bond. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)