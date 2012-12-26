* RBI's bond purchase announcements via open market operations
(OMO) are seeing a muted response from the market, with
secondary market yields hardly budging as the central bank has
been mostly buying debt held by banks and pension funds, or
so-called investor bonds, over those held by traders.
* Investor bonds is the term popularly used to describe the debt
categories that are mostly held by banks and pension funds,
while on-the-run papers are popular among traders, mainly
primary dealers.
* Investors have also already priced in expectations for more
OMOs, traders say, given repo bids have hovered above 1 trillion
rupees for eight sessions.
* "OMOs have ceased to be a driver of bond prices. The market
has now priced in continued OMOs and is now looking at rate
cuts," said a treasurer at primary dealership.
* RBI bought nearly 55 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 and
8.19 percent 2020 bonds on Dec. 24, of the 79 billion rupees it
purchased. Both were mainly investor bonds.
* RBI said it would buy 80 billion rupees in government bonds
this week, including the 8.26 percent 2027 paper, which is an
investor bond.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)