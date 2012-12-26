* Indian lenders, including ICICI Bank, are higher on hopes of easing liquidity as the Reserve Bank of India continues with cash injection measures and rate cut hopes in January. * Advance tax outflows and an increase in the government's cash balance with the RBI have temporarily exacerbated liquidity tightness in the sector. * The central bank announced on Monday it would conduct open market operations (purchase of government securities) for an aggregate amount of 80 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) on Dec. 28. * "We believe that the RBI will continue to announce open market operations in an ad hoc manner to inject liquidity into the banking system," Morgan Stanley said in a note. * Since Dec. 4, the RBI has added liquidity worth 311.6 billion rupees ($5.7 billion) through three rounds of OMOs. * ICICI Bank is up 2.12 percent while State Bank of India rises 1.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)