* USD/INR falls to a near one-week low on capital inflow hopes as local stocks make strong gains. Pair falls to 54.8050, lowest since Dec. 20; currently at 54.84/8450 versus 54.95/96 Monday close. * India's main share index up 0.9 percent. * Exporters have sold taking advantage of early rise in pair to 55.10 levels, dealers said. * Pair has support at 14-day moving average, currently at 54.6761. * Government says to extend interest sops to exporters. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)